Friends step in to save Darcey's charity sale

The drive started when the residents who run Wollerton Village Room, near Hodnet, and its regular craft workshops, hosted a session in February to help volunteers knit chicks for the Francis House Hospice annual fundraiser.

Usually chicks are created and decorated then sent off to the hospice team, who stuff them with donated creme eggs, one in each chick, then sell them in outlets and at events.

Craft group member and retired teacher Catherine Carney has been making the chicks for many years and inspired others to join her.

On hearing about the hospice’s work to support children and their families, 11 year old Darcey Edwards decided she would like to sell chicks at her school, Norton in Hales CE School, just outside Market Drayton.

“I thought the chicks were really cute and people at school would like them”, said Darcey. “And we like doing crafts, and learning about the hospice made me think it was something we should support.”

Over the following weeks Darcey, her mum, friends and several Wollerton villagers created chicks and dropped them off at Darcey’s house.

Her mum Catherine, said “It wasn’t unusual for us to come home to a post box full of cute woolly creatures!”

Unfortunately, when the final week of term came around, Darcey was unwell and unable to run her sale before school finished for the Easter holidays.

And that’s where Darcey’s friends – Eliza, Éabha, Amelie, Isaac and another Darcey came in – they took over the running of the sale and collected £100 on the last day of term.

“All of the kids and teachers loved the chicks,” said Eliza Green, 11. “I am so happy we could help our friend and the charity by selling all 100 chicks!”

But the effort didn’t stop there – one of the school mums, Katie Clarke, mentioned the chick sale to the team behind Market Drayton Sunday Tickle, a community group open to all ages and abilities who do fun fitness sessions every Sunday and donate all participation fees to local fundraisers.

They then decided to make a very generous donation of £150 to the cause.

Eliza said: “I didn’t believe it at first but we were so happy and so grateful for the extra money. At first I thought Sunday Tickle sounded odd, but it makes sense because they meet on Sundays and have a lot of fun. Everyone should join in!”