Overturned trailer ends up in field near Market Drayton

Police had to close a road to recover an overturned trailer.

By Dominic Robertson
The trailer ended up on its side in a field. Picture: Shropshire Cops

The incident took place on the A529 north of Market Drayton around 2pm on Monday.

Police shared a picture of the overturned trailer which had ended up on its side in a field.

Officers said there would be a brief closure to recover the trailer, while a loader was brought in to move contents into another trailer.

A post on social media from Shropshire Cops at the time said: "Market Drayton SNT are on the scene of an RTC on the A529 Adderley Road near the Shavington Park turning. Road will be closed briefly to recover the trailer."

