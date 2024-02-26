New care home plans submitted after previous proposal refused twice

Frontier Estates is asking Shropshire Council for permission to progress the scheme, for the former Phoenix Garage on Great Hales Street in Market Drayton.

A previous proposal was turned down by the council, and then a planning inspector in December.

The company says it has examined the reasons for the refusal and has submitted a fresh proposal.

The plan is for a 60-bed residential care home built over four levels.

A decision will be made on the proposal at a later date.

The council is also being asked to decide on plans for 62 homes on land to the south of Bomere Heath.

The plan includes 20 per cent affordable homes, with the access via Trinity View.

An estate is looking to build a large business site on land south of Longford Turning, next to Tern Valley Business Park in Market Drayton. The proposal, from the Healey Estate would provide just under 9,000 feet of floor space. The Healey Estate is described as a significant local land owner which bought the site from the Buntingsdale Estate in the early 1990s.

Access to the proposal would be via Wallace Way. As part of the development it is also proposed to create a community recreation woodland site with a public car park.

It will also include footpaths and and pedestrian links for access.

Other applications to be considered by the council include a new vehicle access at 50 Stafford Street in Market Drayton, single storey side extensions and a new oak frame porch for Greenfields Farm, St Martin’s, the replacement of a conservatory at Minor House in Grinshill, and the installation of a charging point for an electric vehicle on the side of a property at Walnut Cottage in Upton Magna.

Telford & Wrekin Council meanwhile is being asked to decide on plans for a new special needs school on land west of the Queensway North School in Hortonwood.