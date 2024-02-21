Residents get the keys to new affordable homes

The 14 new homes at Forest Edge in Loggerheads have been built for The Wrekin Housing Group by Shropshire Homes.

Once completed there will be 56 houses, along with public open space.

New tenants said they were overjoyed with their homes and couldn’t wait to get settled in.

They included new parents Jade Barnett and Ant White, along with their baby daughter Charlotte.

Jade, 32, said getting the keys to their first family home felt like “freedom”.

“It won’t sink in until we’re settled. When I came to look at the house I loved it. The size of the house is amazing, it’s not too big and not too small.”

New neighbour Jill Suddes, 42, was also looking for a family home, as she needed to move out of her old property in Madeley.

With four boys, aged 12, 14, 16 and 17, Jill said she was planning to get moved in quickly with so many pairs of helping hands.

Another new neighbour is Carl Cino, 38, who is moving from Newcastle-Under-Lyme with daughter Angel, 14.

“I knew Loggerheads was a beautiful rural area,” said Carl.

“The house is absolutely amazing. I’m so happy and very, very lucky to be getting a new build. The whole process has been perfect."

Of the 14 Wrekin homes on the development, nine were made available for affordable rent, while the remaining five are shared ownership.

Assistant project manager Katie Schulz said: “The Wrekin Housing Group is very proud to have been able to provide these good quality, affordable new homes for local families.

“We know there is a real need for this type of housing in our rural communities and we’re happy to help play our part in meeting the demand.

“At Forest Edge we aren’t just providing houses, we’re building a lasting community of people who love their homes, love their neighbourhood and have real pride in where they live.”