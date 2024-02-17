'Horse-and-trap racing' on A53 behind two-hour closure of major road

The A53 between Hodnet and Tern Hill was closed for around two hours on Saturday as police dealt with what witnesses are reporting as horse and trap racing.

One witness said they spotted between 20 and 30 vehicles between the Tern Hill and Hodnet roundabout on the A53, half of which were pulling horse boxes.

"[We] witnessed three horses with carts on the back racing down the road with police following," they added.