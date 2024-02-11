Award success for self-taught Shropshire hair stylist

Carly Cartwright, from Market Drayton, set up her own business as a wedding hair stylist ten years ago after being made redundant from her role at Santander Bank.

On Tuesday, she was named Freelance Hair & Makeup Specialist of the Year at the English Wedding Awards 2024.

Taking place at the Crowne Plaza in Birmingham on February 6, the awards celebrated and rewarded those within the wedding industry.

Carly had previously been a finalist in the Midlands region but was named the UK's best Freelance Hair & Makeup Specialist of the Year on the night.

After picking up her award, Carly Cartwright of Carly's Curls, who recently also won two awards at the UK Hair And Beauty Awards 2023, said: "Wow, I didn't expect to win my region never mind win overall.

"With fierce competition in this category I am so honoured to take home the title. Thanks to all my brides that have lovely kind words to say about me and my work.

"The wedding industry is a tough but amazing industry to work in. To get to be part of someone's big day and make them look and feel amazing is such an honour."

A Spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2024 said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

"Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.

"We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”