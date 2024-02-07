Village's beloved peacock put down after being found 'riddled' with air gun pellets

The RSPCA is urging people with information to come forward following what it called a "senseless and appalling act of cruelty" after the peacock was found in the village of Hinstock, near Market Drayton.

The animal charity has also released X-rays of the peacock, which was shot six times with pellets lodged in its leg and several other areas following the shooting.

RSPCA animal rescue officer John Groarke attended the scene after the injured bird was found in a field in Hatton Road on January 28 by a local resident.

The peacock was rushed to the animal welfare charity’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire for treatment, where X-rays revealed an airgun pellet had completely shattered its left leg.

An X-ray showing the six pellets lodged in the peacock

The shocked vet also found a further five pellets which had gone through the bird’s body in several places causing severe damage to muscles and tendons.

It was so severely injured the vet made the decision to put it to sleep on welfare grounds to prevent further suffering.

Mr Groarke said: “We were told that residents in this area had been keeping an eye on this beautiful bird for about eight years, and they were genuinely very upset to hear the shocking news.

“They loved to watch him fly into the fields near their properties and were very fond of his presence.

“The person who reported the peacock to us suspected he was badly injured as his foot looked twisted and he was unable to walk.

"It’s a senseless and appalling act of cruelty and very upsetting for people who have got so much enjoyment from watching this bird grace their neighbourhood.”

Between 50 and 70 animals that have been targeted with airguns are treated by Stapeley Grange every year. Victims include swans, geese, ducks, birds of prey and pigeons as well badgers, foxes and squirrels.

Centre manager Lee Stewart said: “From the amount of pellets we found, it's clear that someone has set out to intentionally kill this peacock rather than taking a quick pot shot, and unfortunately they succeeded.

“Our experience here at the centre shows there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with airguns. The consequences can be devastating and what we hear about is probably only the tip of the iceberg as not all cases will be reported to us and there may be situations where animals injured and killed by these weapons are sadly never found, especially in the case of wildlife.”