Hospice charity 'banking' on success of new Market Drayton shop

Severn Hospice has the keys to the former Barclay’s Bank in Market Drayton and work is underway to transform it into the charity's latest community shop, which will open on March 7 – and will be the largest high street shop in its portfolio.

The charity, which cares for and supports thousands of people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with incurable illness, already has 31 shops across the region and the opening of the shop on the town’s Cheshire Street will bring that figure to 32.

Major works are under way to convert the space into a charity shop selling top-quality homeware, books, toys and games, clothing and accessories.

With large plate glass windows, bargain hunters have been able not only to get a sneak peek as the builders are at work but also see what is on offer once the conversion is complete and the donated stock goes on the shelves and rails.

The opening of the shop has created two full time jobs - a manager and an assistant manager - as well as creating opportunities for volunteers to work at hours to suit them.

Carla Siswick, head of retail at Severn Hospice, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening another shop.

“Our retail network has grown in the last year – we relocated our shop on the high street in Oakengates to another just up the road and opened a new shop in Shrewsbury which is close to our hospice at Bicton Heath.

“The public, local communities and our supporters have been incredible, and we really can’t thank them enough. Without them our jobs would be so much harder.

“Our shops play such a key role for us. When you shop in one of our shops, you’ll help add more than £1.5 million towards the care we provide; 87p of every £1 donated to us is spent on caring.

“The shop in Market Drayton is huge and gives us a fantastic opportunity to really make a mark in the town.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been collecting, sorting, and storing donated items to sell in the shop. And it is thanks to our loyal supporters who donate such wonderful items that we will have some great, pre-loved bargains on offer when we open our doors on opening day on March 7.”

Anyone who has a few hours to spare and who is interested in volunteering in any of the charity’s shops, can visit bit.ly/SHvolunteerwithus