Prison chip pan blaze leads to fire service call out

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton at around 11am.

Two crews were sent to the scene, one from Hodnet and the other from Market Drayton.

An update from the fire service said that the blaze had been put out using fire blankets by the time they had arrived.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check the situation was not still a danger, before finishing at the scene at around 11.35am.