New woodland recreation space planned for Market Drayton

The application would see a formal area of public woodland created off Buntingsdale Road, along with provision for six car parking spaces.

The scheme is one of three set to be brought forward by the Healey Estate for a parcel of land near Tern Valley Business Park, with the first, outline consent for three affordable houses, lodged last week. A third application for a 8,932 square metre extension of the business park is expected to follow.

The newly created woodland is intended to replace an informal recreational area known locally as Damson Wood Walk, part of which is the intended site for the business park expansion.

A supporting statement from planning agents Warner Planning said: “The proposed community recreation area would replace the current open space accessed from Wallace Way – which is provided on a short-term lease from the Healey Estate to the Council. The proposal would provide a secure long-term option for the provision of open space in this part of Market Drayton,” said

“The Recreation Woodland will be a professionally managed space for the benefit of the community offering significant benefits to the amenity of visitors through outdoor leisure and recreation opportunities.

“This space would be provided as a long-term replacement for the open space provided to the North, which is subject to an application for a commercial development.

“The existing open space is on a short-term rolling lease, and this proposal will provide long term certainty for open space in this part of Market Drayton. The new open space will provide exciting opportunities for formal public access to the riverbank, and ancient trees,” they added.

Applicants Healey Estate also said the provision of a formal car park would result in improvements to parking arrangements on Buntingsdale Road. They added that signage for the site, which sits in an area prone to occasional flooding from the River Tern, would be added along with upgraded access.

“The application also includes the formalisation of a small public car park. This will allow users to park on-site. This will improve the current situation where some motorists currently park on Buntingsdale Road, limiting the width of the road.”

Last week, community campaigners from the “Save Damson Wood” group vowed to fight off the proposed scheme for the site, claiming the plans put forward by developers would result in an “unacceptable” loss of woodland for the area.

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council’s planning department in due course.