Familiar face of Shrewsbury Market to take on Market Drayton challenge

The management of the town’s indoor and street markets will be in the hands of Shropshire Council from the beginning of April 2024.

At the helm will be market-whizz Kate Gittins, who recently stepped back from running the Shrewsbury Market Hall. During Kate’s reign Shrewsbury’s market was voted ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ three times.

The council already owns Market Drayton’s markets but, for the past 12 years, they have been run on the council’s behalf by LSD Promotions. Last year, fears were raised over the future of the town’s traditional market amid falling footfall numbers.

The market later saw a reduction in rent for traders in a bid to boost visitor numbers.

The markets will continue to run in their current format, although Shropshire Council will be looking at fresh ideas for the markets over the coming months, working collaboratively with the town council and traders.

To support all the market traders and ensure consistency during this handover period the current reduced rates for the indoor and street market will be retained for the immediate future.

Kate Gittins was awarded last year for her service to Shrewsbury Market

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “I’d like to thank LSD Promotions for the work they have done on managing Market Drayton’s markets over the past 12 years, in particular their recent initiatives which have had a positive impact on the market stall take-up.”

“I’d also like to thank Kate Gittins for the fantastic work she has done managing Shrewsbury Market Hall and wish her every success in managing Market Drayton’s markets.”

Siobhan Noake from LSD Promotions said: “LSD Promotions are proud of the vibrant community we’ve nurtured in Market Drayton’s markets over the past 12 years. While we bid farewell to the direct management role, we’re excited to witness the next chapter under Shropshire Council.

“We extend our gratitude to the dedicated traders, and the Town Council who have been an invaluable support to us over the years.”