Campaigners will 'fight hard' against new Market Drayton commercial plan

Fresh plans have been submitted by landowner the Healey Estate for three affordable properties at a site near Buntingsdale Road – with developers saying they intend to bring forward a separate linked scheme to develop land adjacent to the Tern Valley Business Park, known locally as Damson Wood Walk.

A third application, to create a public “Community Riverside Woodland” on an area near the banks of the River Tern which forms the remainder of the site, would be “intrinsically linked” to the commercial development, the developers say.

Three years ago plans for a residential development of 97 houses on the Damson Wood Walk site were abandoned following a lengthy campaign by residents.

Now campaigners say they’re set to launch a fresh effort to fend off the new proposals.

“That land has been chipped away and it’s used daily by the public,” said Save Damson Wood campaign spokesperson Elliott Powell.

“A lot of people who have lived here for a long time have just seen this area has been steadily developed on.

“I understand the landowners want to make their money and that’s fair enough but they don’t live here.

“We’ve won this fight before and we’re passionate about doing it again.”

Tern Valley Business Park was extended to the boundary of the existing site in 2013, when permission for 41 units was granted, and again in 2020 with the addition of a further 24 units. The application for the latest extension to the site has not yet been brought forward, but developers say the three applications for the site form a “wider vision” for the area.

A statement from the developer submitted alongside the first application said the proposed affordable properties would contribute “much-needed” affordable rural dwellings to the county.

“The application forms part of a wider site, which forms three separate planning applications,” said planning agents Warner Planning.

“For those families within Market Drayton who are struggling to get a foothold on the property ladder due to costs and barriers, the affordable housing route can be the difference between leaving the area or being able to remain or move to Market Drayton.”

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.