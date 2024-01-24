Council teaming up with police to tackle anti social behaviour

Market Drayton Town Council and the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have been speaking with local businesses and residents – about concerns including issues such as graffiti and cannabis use.

Town Mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, said they had discussed what measures could be introduced to cut down on avenues for anti-social behaviour, such as more CCTV, adding more benches or seating, and extra street lighting.

It comes after two members of the SNT revealed they had been gauging the views of businesses on the situation.

Posting on social media North Shropshire SNT said: "PC O'Flaherty & Mcintosh from Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have been out in the town this week speaking with local businesses about their experiences of anti social behaviour due to concerns raised by Market Drayton Town Council."

Councillor Aldcroft said the town council had regular meetings with officers, and had used recent opportunities to discuss feedback from the public and businesses about anti-social behaviour in the town.

He said: "We are aware they are doing a pretty good job in terms of low crime figures and that but we have challenges with anti-social behaviour, particularly in some of the more public areas of the town so we asked for them to have a walkabout with us to have a look at physical things we can do to make the town more friendly, welcoming, and create an atmosphere that is not in any way threatening.

"Things like additional lighting in places, maybe seating, just general improvements that make a difference to how people perceive the town at day and night."

"We are looking at things like – do we need more CCTV, are people happy about walking round town at night, do we need more patrols?

"We have just had an increase in PCSOs which I think brings us up to almost full-manning so that will help."

He added: "The incidents are relatively minor but it is very annoying – things like spray painting, it is not a big deal but it is annoying.

"We do have some suspicious characters that do hang out in some areas who might be deterred by the extra police patrols too."

Councillor Aldcroft said it was about acting on public concerns.

He said: "We have got a lovely town here and we intend to keep it that way. The only way we can do that is by constantly looking at the latest improvements we can bring in and listening to businesses in town."