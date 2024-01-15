'Common sense prevails' says taxi driver after he's allowed to put Union flag on vehicle

John 'Basil' Brockhurst, who runs Basil's Taxi in Market Drayton was told to remove the Cross of St George from his taxi by Shropshire Council last year.

The decision sparked outrage, with many calling the council short-sighted over its decision to ban the veteran from displaying the flag on his vehicle – something he said was a source of pride in reflection of his time in the military.

Last week the council's licensing committee voted to scrap the ban – although the new rules will only permit the display of an A4-sized Union flag.

Basil, 64, who served his country with the Light Infantry from 1975 to 1993, said he welcomed the change of heart, but was baffled and angry at the original decision.

He said that 'common sense prevails'.

He had been notified of the original demand to remove the flag by email – but his vehicles had actually been displaying the Cross of St George for the previous eight years, leaving him wondering why it had suddenly become an issue.

He said: "They have overturned the decision but they have stipulated I can only use the Union flag – but no bigger than an A4 piece of paper."

He added: "Obviously I have been annoyed, they are dictating to me what I can and can't put on my car."

Basil said that he would 'make it work' with the new rules, but would also like to add a poppy and the regimental cap of the Light Infantry to his Volkswagen Caddy in the future.

The council committee took the decision to overturn the ban earlier this week, but it was not straight forward.

Green Party councillor for Oswestry West, Mike Isherwood, argued against the proposals, calling them “needlessly divisive.”

He said: “I find it unfair, discriminatory and I’m surprised it would even be legal.

“I think they key word is neutrality – we should have a neutral policy on this and that’s best achieved with the [current] policy… which has gone through the proper consultation process.

“It’s needlessly divisive to introduce flags to taxis especially if its only privileged to one nation’s flag.”

A report from Shropshire Council’s head of consumer protection Frances Darling noted that the relaxing of rules around displaying of the Union Flag could leave some customers “concerned for their safety.”

“It should also be acknowledged that potential passengers may be concerned for their own safety should they find that a hackney carriage or private hire vehicle they intend to hire is displaying the Union Flag. This is due to its known appropriation by those with nationalist and right-wing sentiments,” she said.

But Basil, who commended North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan for her support in overturning his ban, said people had a choice whether to use his taxi or not.

He said: "Personally if people don't like it they don't ring me and they don't use me."