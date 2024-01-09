Daniel Derrington announced the closure of the Town House Restaurant and The Living Room Cocktail Bar in Market Drayton on Friday.

The closure has seen the loss of 11 jobs at the popular eatery, which despite winning multiple awards and remaining busy at the weekend, has been forced to shut due rising costs and a lack of footfall in the town centre.

Mr Derrington, who took over the Town House in 2017 and has 23 years experience in the hospitality sector, said: "The problem has not been getting people through the door, it is the spend per head. People just don't have the disposable income they once had.

"We have noticed that people were buying the cheaper dishes and instead of buying a bottle of wine, buying a glass.