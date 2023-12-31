Electric car crashes into bungalow causing 'significant damage'

Fire crews from Market Drayton Station attended the incident on Smithfield Close at around 6pm on Saturday evening to find an electric car had crashed into the building.

They made the car safe and established a safety cordon because the collision caused "significant structural damage" to the property.

Fortunately, the driver was only suffering from shock.

The fire service's role in the incident was declared over at around 7pm, with a building surveyor and housing contacted to assess the damage to the bungalow.