Bungalows plan for Market Drayton open space withdrawn by developers after uproar from locals

Developers had wanted to build six detached bungalows and associated access, parking, garden areas and landscaping on Banky Field, adjacent to Love Lane in Market Drayton.

A petition with scores of names had been submitted to Shropshire Council saying that they did not want to lose the last open conservation area remaining in Market Drayton.

A total of 43 public comments were received, all of them raising objections.

The petitioners said it would diminish views of St Mary's Church and they feared further development would result in housing "all the way along Walkmill Road in future".

The site is also an important green buffer separating the historic centre of Market Drayton and from the suburban area outside, according to some commentators.

Shropshire Parks & Gardens Trust was also concerned about the impact on the conservation area.

Chris Gallagher, vice chair of the trust, strongly objected to the plans. He said it would have an impact on important heritage assets, including Spring Hill, and early 19th century villa, and the Grade 2 listed Pell Wall.