Firefighters called after car on main road 'rolls over into field'

Firefighters from Market Drayton were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

The incident, which occurred at around 8.16am, happened on the A53 at Blore Heath near Market Drayton.

Firefighters from Market Drayton said a single vehicle had left the road and "rolled over into a field".

One woman was assisted from the car, and thankfully only suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.