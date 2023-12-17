Firefighters called after car on main road 'rolls over into field'
Shropshire firefighters were called in to help Staffordshire colleagues after a car rolled off the road and into a field.
By Megan Jones
Firefighters from Market Drayton were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
The incident, which occurred at around 8.16am, happened on the A53 at Blore Heath near Market Drayton.
Firefighters from Market Drayton said a single vehicle had left the road and "rolled over into a field".
One woman was assisted from the car, and thankfully only suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.