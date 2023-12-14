The secrets of a Christmas factory goes behind the scene at a gingerbread biscuit maker in Shropshire

Market Drayton business, Original Biscuit Bakers, is appearing on Channel 5’s, Secrets of The Christmas Factory.

The programme explores the processes behind six traditional festive items - Christmas Trees, Brussel Sprouts, Cards, Jumpers, Tinsel, and decorated Christmas Gingerbread.

Managing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Gemma Williams, said: “I was absolutely thrilled to welcome Channel 5 filming 'Secrets of The Christmas Factory' to our home of gingerbread.

"It was an exciting opportunity to share behind-the-scenes footage, offering a glimpse into the meticulous process of crafting our biscuits and the skills that goes into making our novelty favourites”.

Original Biscuit Bakers is a brand of Image on Food, which was founded in 1987 by Sarah and Tim Hopcroft, with the aim of creating personalised biscuits that would delight both children and adults alike.

The business is fast approaching its 40-year milestone in producing hand crafted gingerbread novelties and the award-winning heritage biscuit brand “Billington’s Gingerbread”.

The Company makes over 150 tonne of gingerbread a year, and that includes over 600,000 Christmas novelty biscuits. It employs more than 60 local people, supplying premium retailers, major tourist attractions, food service outlets, delicatessens, farm shops and corporate events and Original Biscuits Bakers and Billingtons also has an on-line shop.

Image on Food also make an annual pledge to support a range of local projects and organisations within the Market Drayton area as a commitment to contribute to put something back into the community.