Car on its side in one of two crashes on icy North Shropshire roads

A car flipped onto its side prompting Market Drayton police to warn motorists about icy road conditions.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated
The upturned car in Stanton Upon Hone Heath

Police said they had attended two crashes in North Shropshire on Wednesday morning.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team said that icy side roads saw them attend two incidents, including a vehicle that had flipped on its side in Stanton Upon Hone Heath.

Issuing a warning to motorists, the SNT said on Twitter (X): "@MDraytonCops and officers from Market Drayton response have attended 2 RTC's in North Shropshire this morning. This one is in Stanton Upon Hone Heath. Please take care as lots of the side roads are still very icy."

