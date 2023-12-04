Look at the scenery £760,000 buys you in Market Drayton

Sat on the edge of the village of Ashley, near Market Drayton, the £760,000 detached house boats 1.2 acres of land, but also has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

"With ever-changing scenery that will capture your heart, and the view of it from every single window, you really will have found your haven here, a truly incredible home, in an incredible setting," said Lee Davies from James Du Pavey estate agents, which is selling the property.

The family-home in Wesleyan Road has a large driveway along with two garages leads from the gated entrance, and the property is surrounded by lawns and a paddock at the top. The lawns boast specimen trees and shrubs that are set to bloom in spring.

The views of the property in Wesleyan Road, Ashley The views ionside the property in Wesleyan Road, Ashley The property in Wesleyan Road, Ashley is set in the countryside within 1.2 acres The views inside the property in Wesleyan Road, Ashley The views of the property in Wesleyan Road, Ashley The views of the property in Wesleyan Road, Ashley

"It is a fantastic space for children to run free, or maybe you like a bit of the good life where chickens can run wild, there's even room for some sheep or maybe an alpaca or two! Inside you are immediately greeted with an entrance porch to remove muddy shoes and coats," said Lee.

The estate agent continued: "Across the hall you'll find the study which could also be used for a formal dining room as this then leads in to a sitting room with a log burning stove as the focal point.

"From here a door leads into the utility room which is also fitted with storage cupboards and a door out to the rear garden and patio. Accessed from either the hallway or a door from the sitting room you are then at the back of the house which offers two further reception rooms and a downstairs shower room fitted with W.C, sink and shower enclosure.

"You'll then find a hobbies room with a bar to the corner and French doors out to the patio again."

On the top floor, the five spacious bedrooms each lookout to an aspect of the local countryside.

Lee said: "To the first floor and you’re greeted with a large split landing so over to the right first and you have the main bedroom which honestly had me captivated by the dual aspect view across the fields beyond, something I’m sure you will never tire of.

"Imagine grabbing a cup of tea or coffee early morning, opening up the curtains and absorbing the serene view that sits right in front of you, nature and countryside combined in perfection," added Lee.

Across the landing are two further double bedrooms, one fitted with wardrobes. The final bedroom is a huge double rooms which could quite comfortably have an en-suite added to it as it's such a generous size.

The property in Wesleyan Road can be viewed via the estate agents website: jamesdupavey.co.uk/property/wesleyan-road-ashley/