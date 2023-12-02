Fears for medical appointments over Market Drayton car scheme volunteer shortage

Maggie Edwards, who runs the Market Drayton Community Car project, has said they are seeking volunteers after requests to take people to hospital appointments have come in "thick and fast".

The scheme offers discounted travel to the elderly or those without transport, so they can get about, especially to medical appointments.

The initiative runs one car driven by volunteers and charges a cut price rate to those who use the service.

But Ms Edwards said that a number of drivers have also retired, adding pressure to the initiative.

She said: "We have been running 20 years plus and do about 300 journeys a month. We do hospital appointments, doctor's appointments, dentists, physios, shopping, banking, attending funerals - we do everything.