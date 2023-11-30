A diversion will be put in place via Hinstock and Market Drayton from Monday, December 11, to Wednesday, December 13 from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

During the work the road will be closed between the 40mph sign and the de-restriction sign at Tern Hill.

Shropshire Council says that the diversion will maintain its A-road classification but drivers may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route depending on their own vehicles.

A council spokesperson said: "Access to properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Staff onsite will be able to assist with access."

Access to properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Staff onsite will be able to assist with access.

"Signs will be erected on the road before starting the work, and the work will be completed as quickly as possible."

The council also points out that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on the One Network website.

