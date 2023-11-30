Man airlifted to hospital in 'critical condition' after A41 crash involving cars and lorry

The A41 near Sandford was closed on Wednesday evening as emergency services attended a collision involving three cars and a lorry.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the scene at around 3.18pm to help free a driver who had become trapped after his car collided head-on with the HGV.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "One of the cars and the heavy goods vehicle had collided head-on, the car sustained significant damage resulting in the male driver being trapped and critically injured.

"Firefighters immediately began providing trauma care to the casualty assisted by two police officers from West Mercia Police.

"On arrival of one of the Midlands Air Ambulance’s, the care of the casualty was taken over by a doctor and critical care paramedics."

Firefighters worked with hydraulic cutting, spreading and ramming equipment to gain access to the driver and created space for the medical teams to administer immediate treatment.

After being freed from the vehicle, the man was given life-saving treatment on scene, before being transported by air ambulance to the major trauma unit at the Royal Stoke Hospital.

The Shropshire firefighters added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their family at this very difficult time."

The road was closed in both directions between Tern Hill and Whitchurch for several hours while investigations took place and vehicles were recovered.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.