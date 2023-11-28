Craft fayre set for Market Drayton community centre

The event at the Beacon Community Centre in Prospect Road has been arranged with an eye on keeping prices down due to the cost of living crisis, organisers have said.

The craft fayre on December 17 will see more than 30 stalls, featuring some unique handmade Christmas presents.

Santa will also be in his grotto and the money from the sale of the tables has purchased a gift for every child from Santa for free.

Organiser, Lisa-Helen Jones, said: "Times are hard so we wanted to make a few little faces happier this year.

"There is a raffle and tombola there are refreshments available to buy too while you browse the lovely products we have for sale. All the presents left over will be donated to the local food bank along with the money from the raffle and tombola."

The Beacon Community Centre Christmas Fayre takes place between 10am and 2pm. Entry is free and all children are set to receive a free gift.