Thousands turn out for Market Drayton Festival of Lights switch-on

The town council's Festival of Lights has been hailed a success with an 'absolutely amazing turnout' on Saturday for the big switch-on.

The annual event saw a packed day of stalls, children's entertainment, live music and a visit from Father Christmas.

Market Drayton Town Council said it had been inundated with stall booking requests this year and was at full capacity, with around 50 traders keen to show off their wares during Saturday's extravaganza.

Market Drayton Festival of Lights (pictures Market Drayton Town Council and Ian Garnham)

Events took place at the Town Hall, The Buttercross and the library area.

The switch-on itself took place at 5pm, preceded by a performance by the Methodist Church Choir from 4.40pm.

This year, the Christmas lights were turned on by Grove student Izzy Gledhill, one of two pupils whose artwork was recently selected to adorn the wall behind the town's WHSmith.

Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft said the months of hard work putting on the event had paid off and put the town 'on the map'.

He said: "It was an absolutely amazing turnout from both the market stall holders and general public.

"The children certainly seemed to enjoy it and the weather held off, which was brilliant.

"Looking down High Street for the switch-on, you could see it totally filled with a mass of people. It really was a big reward for all those that put the effort in to organise the event.

"This year more than ever post Covid I think people have actually realised it is safe to come out with the family and have an enjoyable evening in pleasant surroundings.

"I wish to particularly thank the sound crew and town council staff who did an amazing job to get it all organised. It has certainly put Market Drayton on the map."