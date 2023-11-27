North Shropshire MP meets warm homes campaigners

Market Drayton Climate Action has been campaigning and petitioning for urgent action over sky-high energy bills, a programme to insulate more housing and for a renewable energy-led system.

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, met the group to find out more about their work.

One of the group's efforts has taken the form of a ‘community quilt’, with squares contributed by local people saying ‘What a warm home means to me’.

Mrs Morgan said: “With energy bills sky high and insulation poor in many of our homes, the cost of living crisis is having an enormous impact on many families and pensioners across North Shropshire.

“I was glad to meet with representatives from Market Drayton Climate Action, as well as members from Wem and Whitchurch, to discuss these issues and to hear about their work to campaign on high bills, heat-leaking housing, and the future of our energy system.

“Thank you to everyone who came along, and all who contributed to the community quilt on what warm homes mean to them."