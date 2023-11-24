Market Drayton prepares for 'busiest and brightest' Christmas Festival of Lights

Market Drayton Town Council's Festival of Lights will return to the market town this Saturday.

A full day of festivities is planned from 10am, including festive stalls, live entertainment and of course, a visit from the big man himself, Father Christmas.

In the traditional festive community spirit, the town's Christmas tree was donated by local garden and timber specialists, Hales Sawmills, and was put up this week next to the Buttercross by Adrian Bloor from AJB Contracting.

Julian Parton of Hales Sawmills said the company was thrilled to be part of the festivities.

He said: "We've been gifting a tree to the town for five or six years now. We really enjoy it because it gives the young children a lot of enjoyment, to see a proper Christmas tree all lit up Market Drayton."

Market Drayton Mayor, Roy Aldcroft said the occasion marked a special moment for the town each year.

He said: "It's always a nice moment to see the tree go up, it is a signal to the rest of the town to get ready for the festival - Market Drayton's busiest and brightest day of the year.

"We must say a big thank you to everyone involved with the event. It is thanks to people like Hales and AJB, and our own town council and Rotary club that means everyone gets to enjoy this huge event."

The big day includes entertainment from fire eaters, pantomime actors and the Salopian Brass Band, as well as school choirs and local musicians.

It will run throughout the town centre from 10am and finish off with the big switch-on on the high street at 5pm.

This year, the switch will be flicked by Grove Student, Izzy Gledhill, one of two pupils whose artwork was recently selected to adorn the wall behind the town's WHSmith.