Weekend switch-on for Market Drayton's 'Festival of Lights'

The Market Drayton Festival of Lights takes place on Saturday and will follow a packed day of stalls, children's entertainment, live music and a visit from Father Christmas.

Market Drayton Town Council said it had been inundated with stall booking requests this year and was at full capacity, with around 50 traders keen to show off their wares during Saturday's extravaganza.

The festive excitement begins in the town at 10am, where visitors can sample food and drink, visit Santa's Grotto at the Town Hall and there are even donkey rides in Cheshire Street between 11am and 3pm, as well as fairground rides.

Events take place at the Town Hall, The Buttercross and the library area.

The switch-on itself takes place at 5pm, preceded by a performance by the Methodist Church Choir from 4.40pm.

Market Drayton Council has arranged for free parking in the town, especially for the event, from 2pm and there will be a free bus service operating on Saturday.