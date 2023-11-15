The Electric Playground in Market Drayton's Tern Valley Business Park also features one of the UK's realistic Spitfire simulators.

The new business venture is the brainchild of Carl Hingley from Loggerheads, who has toured state of the art virtual reality entertainment machines in various events around the UK.

He said: "The Electric Playground is the only place that we know of that houses all under one roof, axe throwing, racing car simulators, a selection of Virtual Reality simulators, a multi sports simulator, a moving and tilting climbing wall and probably the most realistic Spitfire simulators in the country."

Some of the attractions at Electric Playground

Axe throwing is an option

He added that the Spitfire simulator, which features genuine Second World War parts, was built originally for film and TV productions.

He added: ""We really are excited and passionate about bringing something fun, exciting and different to Market Drayton."

Virtual foot golf can also be enjoyed

The entertainment centre, which is currently only available for private bookings, but a new website is set to launch this week.

In the meantime, anybody who wishes to book or wants to learn more should call Carl Hingley on 07958 307228