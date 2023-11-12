The incident, in Newport Road, Hinstock, took place at around 10am on Saturday and officers say two people in their 70s were injured and a 29-year-old driver was "seriously" injured.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident involved a blue Nissan Qashqai on a 17 plate and a red Nissan Note on an 11 plate where both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the road was closed until about 4pm.

"A man and woman, both aged 70, in the Nissan Note were injured and the driver of the Qashqai, a 29-year-old woman, was seriously injured. All three were taken to Stoke hospital for assessment."

Police say no arrests were made.

Anyone with information, dash camera footage or home security footage of the incident should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting the reference number 00155_i of November 11.

At the time emergency services responded to several 999 calls from motorists on the busy trunk road, and police soon closed the road to traffic.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's rescue pump from Market Drayton was sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival at the scene the incident commander liaised with police and ambulance staff who were already there.

"There had been a significant head-on collision involving two saloon vehicles, but all patients were out of the vehicles prior to our arrival."

As one of the vehicles was smoking, the crew made both vehicles electrically safe and used environmental equipment to prevent spillages from entering the drainage system. They then assisted ambulance personnel with the injured people.