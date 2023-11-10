MP visits two Market Drayton schools

UK Parliament Week is a programme of events and activities that connects people with Parliament and democracy in the UK.

Organisations signed up to the scheme include primary schools to colleges and scout, guide and brownie groups.

As part of the programme, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan visited Market Drayton Infants School and Market Drayton Junior School where she answered questions from the pupils and explained her job standing up for North Shropshire in Parliament.

The Liberal Democrat MP said: “I had a great time visiting Market Drayton Infant School and Junior School. It was a real pleasure to meet such fantastic and inquisitive pupils and answer some brilliant questions about Parliament and what it means to be an MP.

“Thank you to the schools for inviting me along and hosting such a great event to help our next generation understand a little more about how our democracy works."