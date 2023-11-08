MP Helen Morgan praises 'great work' at Market Drayton's community hub

Operated by the All 4 Foundation, The Zone Community Hub is based on the Fairfields estate behind Longlands Primary School.

The Hub has many different groups, services and activities going on, from blood pressure checks to football, cooking on a budget classes and carol singing.

Many of the activities are aimed at children and younger people, which helps them to develop skills, friendships and to keep them out of trouble.

It also acts as a Warm Hub, helping local people deal with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said: “It was really lovely to visit The Zone Community Hub in Market Drayton and see the great work being done by the team of trustees and volunteers.

“Community is really important, and in towns like Market Drayton where many are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, it’s important that people look out for one another.

"It is a real testament to how strong our community spirit is in Shropshire that so many are helping out and putting something back into the town at The Zone.

“Thank you to the volunteers for telling me all about what they do and showing me around.”