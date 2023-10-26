Rejected care home would be like 'four-star hotel', developers tell planning appeal

Representatives from LNT Care Developments made the comments at an appeal hearing before planning inspector Michael Cryan, urging him to overturn Shropshire Council’s refusal of the scheme on the outskirts of Market Drayton.
A new 66-bed care home at the centre of a planning appeal would be “like a four-star hotel”, the company behind it has said.
Representatives from LNT Care Developments made the comments at an appeal hearing before planning inspector Michael Cryan, urging him to overturn Shropshire Council’s refusal of the scheme on the outskirts of Market Drayton.