Omid Djalili cancels Shropshire comedy show with hours to spare due to 'security threats'

An actor and comedian has cancelled his performance in Shropshire tonight due to "security threats".

Omid Djalili

British-Iranian actor Omid Djalili was due to perform at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton tonight at 8pm.

However, a statement released on social media today by the Centre, revealed that 58-year-old had cancelled the performance due to "increased personal threats" due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The show has been removed from both the theatre's and comedian's websites.

Omid Djalili has been tweeting his thoughts on the conflict, calling for an "immediate ceasefire" on Wednesday morning.

The team at the Festival Drayton Centre have said they are working hard to contact everyone who had bought tickets to tonight's show and will be looking to issue refunds next week.

Jodie Rudd, centre manager at Festival Drayton Centre said: "Due to security threats made against Omid Djalili, tonight’s performance at the Festival Drayton Centre has had to be cancelled.

"We are working hard to contact all customers."

Other dates on the comedian's Good Times tour remain listed. He's due to appear in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland next week, before his Work In Progress tour starts in January next year.

Omid Djalili's representatives have been contacted for comment.

