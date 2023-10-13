Phone Junction opens up in the centre of Market Drayton

Phone Junction, and staff member: Mohammed Jawad is pictured

The family-run businesses has been opened by 26-year-old Rizwan Tanveer who is from Market Drayton and plays cricket for Market Drayton Cricket Club.

Mr Tanveer said he had always wanted to take the plunge and open his own business, so he took the opportunity when it arose, launching Phone Junction.

The shop has only been open since September, but Mr Tanveer said he had already been welcomed by the community and received good customer feedback.

"It's my first business, first experience and we will see how it goes. It's a good community with good business people and they have all welcomed me," he said.

"I'm really enjoying it and we are getting good customer reviews as well.

"Me and my other half we lived in Cyprus and we were going to start a business there, but she got pregnant and we thought we should come back to England.

"I've always wanted to run a business and do something personalised and different.

"My friend opened up a shop in the Isle of Wight and he gave me some confidence and that was what made me think 'let's do it'."

The shop offers phone accessories and repairs and Mr Tanveer said he was looking at extending this to include other gadgets such as laptops, XBox's and PlayStations.