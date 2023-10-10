'Overwhelming response' from stallholders gearing up for this year's Festival of Lights event

Market Drayton Rotarians stood next to last year's Tree of Light

The Market Drayton Festival of Lights event will take place on Saturday, November 25 at 10am and the light-switch on will take place at 5pm.

Events and activities will take place throughout the day, including a market with more than 50 stalls, children's entertainment, live music, a special visit from Father Christmas and more.

The Council said in a statement: "Due to an overwhelming response for stalls for this years Festival of Lights Event we are now at full capacity and are not taking any further bookings.

"There may be space available for catering stalls/vehicles but please contact us first to discuss on 01630 653364 or email admin@marketdrayton.gov.uk."