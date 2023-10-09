Classical concert series kicking off this month at Festival Drayton Centre

Ben Tarlton

Cellist Ben Tarlton and pianist Robin Green will launch the new season concerts at the Festival Centre on Sunday, October 22.

Their programme will open with Robert Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro. Often described as Schumann’s most romantic work, it was beloved by his wife and fellow pianist Clara for being “brilliant, fresh, and passionate”.

Ben Tarlton founded the Llantwit Major Chamber Music Festival and teaches at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

After a performance broadcast on BBC Radio 3, The Guardian described him as ‘playing with extraordinary precision and insight'.

Robin Green is a piano professor at the Royal Welsh College. He has collaborated with a number of international concert pianists and Vladimir Ashkenazy has called him 'a highly gifted young musician, a born pianist'.

Jo Humphreys, a volunteer at the Festival Centre, said: “The new classical music season opens with a truly heart-warming programme.

"As the days draw in, the prospect of spending a Sunday afternoon listening to a recital by two such very talented young musicians is truly cheering."

The concert starts at 3pm on Sunday, October 22. Tickets cost £15 or £5 for under 21s.