Blooming marvellous result as village wins 'Gold' in Heart of England competition

Amy Green, group secretary, left and Sarah Moulson, chairwoman, as they picked up the award

It comes after judges visited the village, near Market Drayton, in July, to see the work of volunteers who take pride in making their community look beautiful.

The judges were given a short presentation by group chairwoman Sarah Moulson and were taken on a tour of the village, including the new bird hide.

Now, the group has been awarded 'Gold' in the competition which means it can enter into the next national RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

Norton In Hales also won the overall category for the whole of the West Midlands, which includes Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire,Gloucestershire and Warwickshire.

Sarah Moulson said: "It has exceeded our wildest expectations and we are totally thrilled.

"Having been awarded the overall category winner trophy, that now means Norton In Hales Bloom Group will be invited to participate in the national Britain in Bloom competition next year, which is a huge honour."

The ceremony took place on Sunday in Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, where the group was represented by secretary Amy Green and Sarah Moulson.

The Heart of England In Bloom is one of 16 regional and national Britain in Bloom competitions around the UK.

At its core, the RHS wishes to acknowledge and reward communities who are “instilling a sense of pride” into their public spaces by working together and recognising how a well organised group of volunteers can make a difference to one’s overall well-being.