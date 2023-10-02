Visitors flock to 'busiest ever' ginger and spice festival

Peter and Oliver Brownjohn from Hodnet

People flocked from far and wide to the Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton on Saturday.

The wet weather did not dampen spirits as visitors descended on the town from all across the Midlands and as far south as Bristol.

There was event a special guest from France – Armand Riviere, the mayor of Pezanas, a southern French town which is twinned with Market Drayton.

Art Brass Drummers. Kate Windsor and Deb Evans

Abi Billington with the window display at The Buttercross

Organiser Julia Roberts said it was a “really successful and vibrant” event, and the busiest in its seven-year existence. The event invites people across the county and beyond to sample delicious food with a ginger and spice theme, as well as celebrate the culinary heritage of the local area through a series of creative events and festival fringe activities.

Julia said: “It was really very busy. Everyone seemed to really enjoy it and we’ve had lots of nice feedback in the community groups.

Carmel and Ivy McCormick from Bristol

Ingrid Pemble from Billington's Gingerbread

“There were chefs demonstrating throughout the day and lots of free activities like gingerbread decorating.

“It was a great celebration of food and heritage. Onwards and upwards for next year!”

Chef Michel Nijsten gives a demonstration on bread

Olivia Davies, aged 11, from Tern Hill

Next year’s Ginger and Spice Festival will be on September 28, the last Saturday of the month.

Julia wished to thank Market Drayton Town Council for a community grant which was awarded to the festival, as well as sponsors James Du Pavey, Style Optique and The Original Biscuit Baker, as well as volunteers, who “it would be impossible to do the festival without”.

Sophia Brook, aged three, with her Hook a Duck prize

Anyone who would like to get involved in volunteering for the festival can contact Julia on gingerandspicefest@gmail.com.