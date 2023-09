Fire crews rushed from Hodnet and Market Drayton to Sutton Road at 10.05am on Thursday .

An operations officer was also sent to the scene.

Firefighters donned breathing kit, and used a hosereel jet and a main water jet to deal with the blaze.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One tractor and trailer have been fully destroyed by fire, crews have used a main line and hose reel jet to extinguish."