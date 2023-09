Archbishop of Canterbury meets with volunteers to talk about cost-of-living crisis in visit to Shropshire

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spent time in Shropshire listening to people who are struggling with the cost of living and its consequences.

Justin Welby makes a speech in his role as patron of CAP Justin Welby travelled to a debt advice centre in Market Drayton run by the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP).