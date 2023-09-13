Tributes paid as 'marketing genius' Keith Pybus, who fell in love with Shropshire, dies at the age of 85

Mr Pybus left his mark all over the county including naming the Gingerbread Man and Clive & Coffyne pubs in Market Drayton, and writing and editing many books about the history of Shropshire and countryside walks.
Historian and 'marketing genius' Keith Pybus, who has died at the age of 85, was such a huge fan of Shropshire that he refused to move away from the county to take up highly paid jobs.
Mr Pybus left his mark all over the county including naming the Gingerbread Man and Clive & Coffyne pubs in Market Drayton, and writing and editing many books about the history of Shropshire and countryside walks.