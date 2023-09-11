Police investigating after reported burglary at Market Drayton discount store

Police were called to the store in Market Drayton at around 3am on Monday. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police were called to The Original Factory Shop in Market Drayton at around 2.50am on Monday following reports of a burglary.

It is not yet clear what, if anything, was taken from the discount department store, that operates just off Queen Street in the town centre.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to a commercial property off Queen street in Market Drayton around 2.50am this morning following reports of a burglary. Enquiries are ongoing."