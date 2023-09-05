Ex-Market Drayton school pupils encouraged to donate pottery to raise funds for new kiln

Sarah Clarke from The Grove School in Market Drayton pictured with the old kiln that now needs replacing

Former pupils of The Grove School in Market Drayton have been encouraged to donate their pottery, which will go on display at a special exhibition for the 10th anniversary of Drayton Arts Festival.

The school is looking to replace its former kiln and funds from this year's Drayton Arts Festival will be put towards buying a new one.

Art department head Sarah Clarke said: “The kiln has been here since the school was first opened in 1958, and it stopped working two years ago.

"We need to raise £6,000, so it would be fantastic if any past pupils could bring artwork that had been made using the kiln, to the Grove School, we will then display it as part of the arts festival."

Suzanne Edwards, organiser of the arts festival, said: “It’s a pleasure to help raise funds for a new kiln at the Grove School, to help the local artists of the future develop their skills."

Items of pottery can be handed in at the Grove School throughout September and October and the exhibition will take place from Tuesday, October 31, with items on display all week at the school.