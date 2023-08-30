The Market Drayton Royal British Legion at their annual community parade

The British Legion, Market Drayton Branch, were granted the Freedom of the Town in May following a meeting of the town council.

The Legion was granted the honour, the highest that Market Drayton Town Council can grant, to commemorate over 100 years of the charity in Market Drayton.

This award was also granted in recognition of the voluntary work undertaken by former and current members that support the armed forces, veterans, their dependants, and the local community.

To mark the honour, a Freedom of the Town Parade is taking place on Saturday, September 9.