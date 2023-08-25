Death reported of inmate at Stoke Heath prison

Stoke Heath prison

The prisoner, who has not yet been named, was found deceased in his cell at HMP Stoke Heath earlier this week.

The Department of Justice confirmed the death but said it could not comment further until the man's next of kin has been informed.

The prison, built as a Category C facility in 1964, currently houses male adults and Young Offenders of 18 years and above.

Earlier this year the prison was ordered to make a series of improvements to better prepare staff for medical emergencies following an investigation into the death of Kashem Miah who died in hospital on April 21, 2022, three days after suffering a heart attack in the prison yard.