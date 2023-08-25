Death reported of inmate at Stoke Heath prison

By Richard WilliamsMarket DraytonPublished:

The Department of Justice has confirmed that an inmate has been found dead at a prison near Market Drayton.

Stoke Heath prison
Stoke Heath prison

The prisoner, who has not yet been named, was found deceased in his cell at HMP Stoke Heath earlier this week.

The Department of Justice confirmed the death but said it could not comment further until the man's next of kin has been informed.

The prison, built as a Category C facility in 1964, currently houses male adults and Young Offenders of 18 years and above.

Earlier this year the prison was ordered to make a series of improvements to better prepare staff for medical emergencies following an investigation into the death of Kashem Miah who died in hospital on April 21, 2022, three days after suffering a heart attack in the prison yard.

The Prison Service confirmed it had begun delivering first aid refresher training to all staff.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News