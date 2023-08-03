Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Emergency services rushed to Haywood Lane, Cheswardine, at 4.16pm on Wednesday, when a saloon car ended up on its side.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 4.10pm yesterday officers attended to a collision involving a vehicle at Haywood Lane in Shropshire.

"Three men suffered minor injuries. Officers stayed at the scene whilst waiting for the recovery of the vehicle."

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used winches to make the vehicle safe. The crew stop message was received by fire control at 5.04pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said one of the men was advised to go to hospital but chose not to while two others did not wish to be assessed by medics.

The spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle crash where the car had rolled over on Haywood Lane in Cheswardine at 4.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

"A paramedic officer and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Three men had self-extricated from the vehicle prior to our arrival.