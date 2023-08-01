Shropshire-based farmer nominated in 'outstanding individuals' section of National Lottery Awards

Charlotte Hollins

Charlotte Hollins, of Fordhall Organic Farm in Market Drayton, has been nominated in the 'outstanding individuals’ section of the 2023 National Lottery Awards.

Her father, Arthur Hollins, was a pioneer of organic farming who took on the tenancy of Fordhall Farm in 1929, when he was just 14 years old.

Following Arthur’s death in 2005, Charlotte and her brother Ben had to battle to save the farm and their family home, at the age of 19 and 21.

Charlotte and Ben Hollins. Photo by Oliver Allan

The pair established the Fordhall Community Land Initiative in 2006, bringing the farm into community ownership with 8,000 people from across the world now owning a stake.

Together they have mastered thinking outside the box and Charlotte now manages the Fordhall Community Land Initiative, with Ben as their tenant farmer.

Charlotte said: “It’s with thanks to our staff, volunteers and members that we’ve been able to achieve so much.”

Arthur Hollins

With the help of National Lottery funding, including a £62,500 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund in 2022, Fordhall now offers a range of opportunities for adults with learning difficulties and vulnerable young people, encouraging them to grow and cook fresh produce, help with conservation work, and engage with a variety of activities on the farm.

Charlotte Hollins. Photo by Oliver Allan

The National Lottery Awards are the annual celebration of the ordinary individuals and organisations who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

This year, 3,780 people and projects were nominated for the work they have carried out with support from The National Lottery.

Over the summer, a panel made up of representatives from The National Lottery and partners will decide the winners in each of the individual categories.