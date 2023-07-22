Market Drayton mayor addresses 'vague' allegations of bullying on town council

Market Drayton Town Hall. Photo: Google

Market Drayton Town Council shared a photo of a printed document featuring a statement signed by town mayor Councillor Roy Aldcroft.

It said that over the last few weeks there have been "unsubstantiated" "vague" and "non-specific" references to bullying within the council.

Councillor Aldcroft said in his statement: "Over the past few weeks there have been several unsubstantiated, vague and non-specific references to bullying within the council.

"There is absolutely no place for such behaviour in any organisation.

"I would like to remind people of what I said when I first took office. We are a small council for a small town, and we need to work together for the good of the community.

"If council members or staff members feel bullied, harassed, or discriminated against in any way, we do have robust procedures to address these matters.

"If individuals do not wish to do so or feel uncomfortable in making a complaint they can speak to me, the town clerk, or the monitoring officer.

"I would urge members of the public to attend council meetings, which are public meetings, or listen to them online.

"I would also encourage anyone interested in working for the betterment of the people of Market Drayton to seriously consider standing for election.